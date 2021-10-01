Big Sky: Season Two Ratings

In its first season, Big Sky had a solid launch in the ratings but the numbers declined quite a bit over the course of the season. For season two, ABC’s programmers are giving the show a higher-profile timeslot, behind Grey’s Anatomy. Will the ratings rise this time around and, will it be enough? Will Big Sky be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A thriller crime drama series, the Big Sky TV series stars Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, Anja Savcic, Janina Gavankar, and Logan Marshall-Green with John Carroll Lynch, Jesse James Keitel, Patrick Gallagher, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Madelyn Kientz, Troy Johnson, Lola Reid, Jeremy Ray Taylor, T.V. Carpio, Arturo Del Puerto, Vinny Chhibber, Romy Rosemont, Ryan O’Nan, Michael Malarkey, and David Meunier in recurring roles. The story begins with private detective Cassie Dewell (Bunbury) and ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Winnick) joining forces to search for two kidnapped sisters. In season two, with fugitive Ronald Pergman (Geraghty) still on the loose, Cassie distracts herself with work at the detective agency while Jenny, recovering from her near-death experience, decides to take Sheriff Tubb (Gallagher) up on his offer for her to rejoin the force. While the two move in different directions, it’s not long before a mysterious accident leads them to cross paths again.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Big Sky on ABC averaged a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.51 million viewers in the live+same day ratings.

