Gen V: Cancelled; No Season Three for The Boys Spin-Off on Prime Video

Gen V will not return for a third season. Prime Video has canceled The Boys spin-off series after two seasons on the streaming service. The second season premiered in September.

Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi star in the series, which follows students attending the university run by Vought International.

However, viewers will see Gen V characters in the fifth season of The Boys, which is airing now on Prime Video. According to Deadline, Eric Kripke said the following about the series’ characters:

“While we wish we could keep the party going another season at Godolkin, we’re committed to continuing the Gen V characters’ stories in The Boys Season 5 and other VCU projects on the horizon. You’ll see them again.”

What do you think? Did you enjoy this Prime Video series? Were you hoping for a third season?