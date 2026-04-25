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Dutton Ranch: Showrunner Fired from Yellowstone Spin-Off Series Ahead of Paramount+ Premiere

by Regina Avalos,

Dutton Ranch TV Show on Paramount+: canceled or renewed?

Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.

Dutton Ranch has lost its showrunner just three weeks ahead of its premiere. According to TV Line, Chad Feehan has been let go from the Paramount+ series due to friction between him and the show’s stars.

It was said that the leads were unhappy with how “Feehan ran the production, rather than with the scripts themselves.”

Dutton Ranch continues the story of Beth and Rip after they move to Texas. The Yellowstone spin-off series is set to arrive on May 15th.

Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca, Natalie Alyn Lind, Ed Harris, and Annette Bening star in the drama series.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Paramount+ series next month?


Canceled and renewed TV show

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