Matlock: Season Three Time Jump and More Teased for CBS Series

Matlock wrapped up its second season with a double episode finale this week, and the finale also wrapped up the story that was at the center of the action for the first two seasons. This means some big changes are ahead for season three.

Kathy Bates, Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, and Leah Lewis star in the series, which follows Madeline “Matty” Matlock (Bates) after she decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm now that she’s widowed.

Season three will be a creative reboot for the CBS series, and viewers will see a time jump between the end of season two and the start of season three’s action. The action will pick up six to nine months later, according to Jennie Snyder Urman. This could explain why the series is being held til midseason.

According to TV Line, she said the following:

“I’d say it’s like a creative reboot, but like a creative continuation. To me, it’s the next iteration of storytelling. I don’t like to be in patterns. I like to always push storytelling forward. I think what you’ll know is that there’s always going to be a case of the week. Everything else is going to have new elements, with strings from our old elements. But I’m going to be creating with the writers a new mystery that comes in in an interesting way, but that makes sense organically, and you understand why they’re involved in it, and has its own stakes and forward momentum. And then with relationships, everyone’s going to be in different places. A handful of people know who Matty is, but she’s accepted that she’s going to be Matty Matlock in this world, too. So she is living in that in a different way. Her relationship with Edwin continues to change. There are just a lot of new dynamics that come in as a result of the events of the end of the season.”

Matlock will return to CBS at midseason in 2027.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this CBS series? Do you plan to watch season three?