FBI: Season Five; CBS Reveals Return Date for Missy Peregrym

FBI fans finally know when Missy Peregrym returns to the series. Special Agent Maggie Bell will return to work on the episode set to air on November 15th. Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, and Katherine Renee Turner. Recurring players include Shantel VanSanten, Taylor Anthony Miller, Vedette Lim, James Chen, Mara Davi, and Caleb Reese Paul also star in the series which follows the agents who work at the NYC FBI office.

CBS revealed the return of the actress with a post on the FBI Twitter account. Check that out below.

The moment you’ve all been waiting for — @mperegrym is finally back! 🎉 Catch her return during an all-new episode of #FBICBS Tuesday, November 15 at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/fEwm56jldV — FBI (@FBICBS) October 20, 2022

More details about the episode were also revealed by the network in a press release.

“Ready or Not” – Maggie returns from medical leave in time to help the team investigate two homicides: a law student on track to attend the FBI Academy and a young man with possible gang ties. Also, an inadvertent revelation from Maggie causes OA to worry that she is rushing back into the job too quickly, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Nov. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Missy Peregrym back on FBI next month?