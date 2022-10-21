Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

FBI: Season Five; CBS Reveals Return Date for Missy Peregrym

by Regina Avalos,

FBI TV show on CBS: (canceled or renewed?)

FBI fans finally know when Missy Peregrym returns to the series. Special Agent Maggie Bell will return to work on the episode set to air on November 15th. Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, and Katherine Renee Turner. Recurring players include Shantel VanSanten, Taylor Anthony Miller, Vedette Lim, James Chen, Mara Davi, and Caleb Reese Paul also star in the series which follows the agents who work at the NYC FBI office.

CBS revealed the return of the actress with a post on the FBI Twitter account. Check that out below.

More details about the episode were also revealed by the network in a press release.

“Ready or Not” – Maggie returns from medical leave in time to help the team investigate two homicides: a law student on track to attend the FBI Academy and a young man with possible gang ties. Also, an inadvertent revelation from Maggie causes OA to worry that she is rushing back into the job too quickly, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Nov. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Missy Peregrym back on FBI next month?


Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x