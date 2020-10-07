FBI: Season Three; CBS Series Starts Filming for 2020-21 Season

The cast of FBI is back to work on set. Production has started on season three of the Dick Wolf drama. A premiere date for the new season of the CBS series has not yet been set. The network previously announced that the FBI TV series would return sometime this fall.

TV Insider reported that CBS shared a video from the set featuring actors Zeeko Zaki and Missy Peregrym. Peregrym took a break from the series to give birth. During her absence, her character was sent out on a special undercover assignment.

Check out the tweet from CBS below.

Alana De La Garza also shared a photo from the set on her Twitter account. She joined FBI last season as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille.

Ebonée Noel and Jeremy Sisto also star in the drama.

FBI wrapped its second season at the end of March with only 19 episodes airing. The series follows a team of FBI agents who do all they can to keep everyday Americans safe while they investigate various crimes.

