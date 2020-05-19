CBS Announces Fall 2020-21 Schedule (Video)

CBS is all set for the fall. The network just announced their Fall 2020 schedule, which includes new seasons of Young Sheldon, MacGyver, All Rise, Bull, and more.

The new season will see the debut of the Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford comedy series B Positive and the Queen Latifah drama The Equalizer.

See CBS‘ full Fall 2020 lineup below:

CBS today unveiled its new 2020-2021 primetime programming lineup featuring one new comedy, two new dramas and 23 returning series. Additional new series will be announced at a later date. For 2019-2020, the Network finished #1 for the 12th straight season, winning 17 of the past 18 seasons.

The two new shows for fall include the comedy B POSITIVE, from award-winning executive producer, writer and creator Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette, starring Emmy Award nominee Thomas Middleditch and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, and the drama THE EQUALIZER, starring Academy Award nominee and multi-hyphenate Queen Latifah.

The shows debuting later in the season include the new drama CLARICE from acclaimed executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, starring Rebecca Breeds in the title role, and returning favorites S.W.A.T. and UNDERCOVER BOSS.

In addition, CBS will broadcast SUPER BOWL LV on Feb. 7, 2021.

“We’re excited to come off another season as America’s Most Watched Network and, despite the obvious challenges around us, put together another winning lineup,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “Next season, we’ll have five breakout returning freshman series and three compelling new shows placed into a schedule with the incredible stability for which CBS is so well known. Couple that with our broadcast of SUPER BOWL LV next February, and CBS is simply loaded with a lineup that will clearly appeal to both our advertising partners and our loyal viewers.”

CBS’ new fall schedule features perennial strength and stability, plus big new show additions on Thursday and Sunday.

MONDAYS– Monday’s lineup returns intact. The one-hour comedy block of THE NEIGHBORHOOD followed by #1 new comedy BOB ♥ ABISHOLA opens the night from 8:00-9:00 PM, where both shows rank among the top comedies on television, with larger audiences than every comedy on all other networks. At 9:00 PM, one of the top-rated freshman dramas on television ALL RISE returns starring Simone Missick, followed by BULL, Monday’s #1 entertainment program, at 10:00 PM, averaging over 10.5 million viewers.

TUESDAYS – Tuesday’s dominant lineup remains intact, with the three returning dramas delivering +13 million viewers for the night. NCIS, the #1 series on television that averages over 15.33 million viewers, opens the night at 8:00 PM when it returns for its 18th season. At 9:00 PM, FBI, which averages 12.55 million viewers, returns for its third season, followed by #1 new series FBI: MOST WANTED with 10.2 million viewers at 10:00 PM.

WEDNESDAYS – Wednesday’s solid schedule adds more reality and adventure. SURVIVOR hosted by Jeff Probst, again starts off the night at 8:00 PM, where it was watched this season by nearly 10 million viewers and is CBS’ #1 broadcast in key demos. At 9:00 PM, a fall edition of the multiple Emmy Award-winning THE AMAZING RACE hosted by Phil Keoghan begins another trek around the world. Then at 10:00 PM, the fourth season of military drama SEAL TEAM, starring David Boreanaz, returns to close out the night.

THURSDAYS – Thursday’s schedule adds one new notable comedy. YOUNG SHELDON, television’s #1 comedy, again anchors the night and is the lead-in for the new comedy B POSITIVE at 8:30 PM. Next, at 9:00 PM is television’s #2 comedy MOM, starring Anna Faris and Emmy and Academy Award winner Allison Janney, followed by the #2 new comedy, THE UNICORN, starring Walton Goggins at 9:30 PM. At 10:00 PM, award-winning producers Michelle and Robert King continue to examine the origins of evil in the critically acclaimed drama EVIL.

FRIDAYS – CBS’ most dominant night, where the Network is beating all others this season by +3.5 million viewers, returns intact. MACGYVER opens the night at 8:00 PM, leading into MAGNUM P.I. at 9:00 PM. Television’s #3 drama BLUE BLOODS returns at 10:00 PM, to cap one of television’s strongest nights.

SATURDAYS – CBS’ Saturday night lineup features CRIMETIME SATURDAY, encore broadcasts of the Network’s popular dramas at 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM, followed by the law and justice program 48 HOURS, Saturday’s #1 non-sports primetime series, at 10:00 PM.

SUNDAYS – CBS’ winning night adds a new high-profile drama. 60 MINUTES, television’s acclaimed #1 news program, returns for its 53rd season at 7:00 PM, providing a dominant lead-in for the new drama THE EQUALIZER, a reimagining of the classic series, at 8:00 PM. Next, the two most-watched entertainment programs on Sunday air back to back: NCIS: LOS ANGELES at 9:00 PM, followed by NCIS: NEW ORLEANS at 10:00 PM.

THE NEW FALL COMEDY:

B POSITIVE (Thursday, 8:30-9:00 PM)

B POSITIVE is from award-winning executive producer, writer and creator Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette, and stars Emmy Award nominee Thomas Middleditch (“Silicon Valley”) and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford (“Masters of Sex”). The comedy revolves around Drew (Middleditch), a therapist and newly divorced dad who is faced with finding a kidney donor when he runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together, they form an unlikely and life-affirming friendship as they begin a journey that will forever impact both of their lives. Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette are executive producers for Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. James Burrows directed the pilot from a script by Pennette.

B POSITIVE stars Thomas Middleditch as Drew, Annaleigh Ashford as Gina, Kether Donohue as Leanne, Sara Rue as Julia and Kamryn Kunody as Maddie.