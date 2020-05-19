Motherland: Fort Salem: Season Two Renewal Announced for Freeform Drama Series

Freeform is returning to Motherland: Fort Salem. The network just announced that the TV series has been renewed the TV show for a second season. In addition, Lyne Renee (aka General Alder) has been upped to series regular for season two. There’s no word on when season two will air but, given the current pandemic-induced shutdown, a 2021 premiere seems likely.

The Motherland: Fort Salem drama series is set in an alternate version of present-day America. In this reality, witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the United States government to fight for their country. The story follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment. The cast includes Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, and Demetria McKinney with Renee, Kai Bradbury, and Sarah Yarkin in recurring roles.

So far, season one of Motherland: Fort Salem is averaging a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demo and 312,00 viewers. Those numbers make the TV show one of Freeform‘s top-rated new series for the 2019-20 season.

“I could not be more grateful for the chance to keep exploring the world of ‘Motherland: Fort Salem,’” said executive producer and creator Eliot Laurence. “Freeform has been such a fabulous home for us through the development process, production, post, and marketing. I’m also blown away by the love we’ve gotten from our fans, whose excitement and passion played a massive part in this renewal. Thank you, witches!”

