Superfan: CBS Reveals Lineup of Music Superstars for New Game Show

Superfan is coming soon to CBS, and the network has announced the music superstars that will be seen on the new game show. Viewers will see fans compete to win a big prize in each of the six episodes of the series.

The musical artists set to appear in the series include Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL COOL J, Pitbull and Shania Twain. Keltie Knight and Nate Burleson will host the hour-long episodes.

CBS revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“SUPERFAN is a six-episode musical spectacle disguised as a game show that will feature contestants vying in multiple rounds of play to prove they are the ultimate fan. In each one-hour episode, a different musical artist will select one deserving superfan to win a once-in-a-lifetime prize. The series is produced by Raquel Productions, Inc. Jodi Roth, Keltie Knight and two-time Emmy Award-winner Jack Martin executive produce. Martin also serves as showrunner. A premiere date and additional details will be announced at a later date. Production on the unscripted original series begins Friday, April 22 in Los Angeles.”

A premiere date for the series will be announced later. Check out photos from the series below.

