Superfan: CBS Orders Game Show for Music Artist Fans

Superfan is coming to CBS. The network has ordered the game show which will see contestants trying to prove that they are a musical celebrity’s biggest fan. A host has not yet been announced for the new series, which comes from “former CBS specials SVP Jodi Roth and Entertainment Tonight correspondent Keltie Knight and Jack Martin, exec producer of TBS’ The Misery Index and Comedy Central’s @midnight.” Martin is acting as showrunner.

Keltie Night spoke about the pick-up of the series in an Instagram post.

Deadline revealed the following about the new series:

“Superfan is a musical spectacle disguised as a game show that will feature several rounds of play where fans will have the ability to advance to a final round for the chance to prove they are the ultimate fan. Each episode will name one superfan who will win the ultimate experience with the featured artist.”

A premiere date and the celebrities to be featured will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Superfan on CBS?