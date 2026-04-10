Sheriff Country: Season Two; Amanda Arcuri & Ian Quinlan Promoted to CBS Series Regulars

Sheriff Country is promoting two of its cast members to series regular status for its second season. Viewers will see more of Amanda Arcuri(above) and Ian Quinlan (below, right) next season.

Deadline shared the following about the roles the pair play:

“Arcuri has played Skye, the daughter of Sheriff Mickey Fox and her ex-husband, Travis Fraley (Christopher Gorham). A sensitive young woman with a quiet inner strength, Skye is on a path to reclaim her life, emerging from under a cloud of suspicion for the murder of her boyfriend to join her Aunt Miranda (Kelli O’Hara) in working for the Fraley family business. Quinlan’s character is Hank, a brash, impulsive deputy with a sharp sense of humor and a friendly, if intense, rivalry with Deputy Cassidy Campbell (Michele Weaver). Hank proves to be a loyal and capable ally as Cassidy investigates the disappearance of several young women whose fates may have been met at the hands of a serial killer who is using Edgewater as his hunting ground.”

Morena Baccarin, Christopher Gorham, Michele Weaver, Matt Lauria, and W. Earl Brown star in the CBS series, which follows sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin) as she investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater.

Sheriff Country airs on Friday nights on CBS.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of these characters next season?