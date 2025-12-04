Menu

Sheriff Country: Season Two Renewal; CBS’ Fire Country Spin-Off Returning for 2026-27

by Trevor Kimball,

Sheriff Country TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed for season 2?

Sheriff Fox is staying on the job for the 2026-27 TV season. CBS has renewed Sheriff Country for a second season. The drama’s first season of 20 episodes is airing on Friday nights.

A police procedural action series, the Sheriff Country TV show was created by Matt Lopez and is a spin-off of Fire Country. The program stars Morena Baccarin, Christopher Gorham, Michele Weaver, Matt Lauria, and W. Earl Brown. The story revolves around straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire’s division chief Sharon Leone (Farr). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter.

Airing on Friday nights, the first season of Sheriff Country averaged a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.69 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The ninth installment of the first season airs on December 19th. The program then goes on hiatus and is scheduled to return on February 27th.

“Two new shows on Friday night have become instant hits with audiences quickly embracing Boston Blue and Sheriff Country across broadcast and streaming,” said Amy Reisenbach, President of CBS Entertainment. “These early renewals reflect the power of character-driven storytelling, compelling narratives and the exceptional talent on both sides of the camera.”

What do you think? Have you checked out the Sheriff Country TV show? Are you glad this CBS series has been renewed for a second season?

Check out our CBS status sheet to track the Tiffany network's new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations.



