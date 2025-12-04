Boston Blue: Season Two; CBS Renews Blue Bloods Spin-Off Series for 2026-27 TV Season

At least one member of the Reagan clan will be back for the 2026-27 TV season. CBS has renewed the Boston Blue series for a second season. The drama’s first season of 20 episodes is airing on Friday nights.

A police procedural series, the Boston Blue TV show was developed by Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis. A spin-off of Blue Bloods, the series stars Donnie Wahlberg, Sonequa Martin-Green, Ernie Hudson, Maggie Lawson, Gloria Reuben, Marcus Scribner, and Mika Amonsen. In the story, Danny Reagan (Wahlberg) leaves NYC and takes a position with the Boston Police Department. He’s paired with detective Lena Silver (Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family also includes Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Reuben), police superintendent Sarah Silver (Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

Airing on Friday nights, the first season of Boston Blue averaged a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.10 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The ninth installment of the first season airs on December 19th. The program then goes on hiatus and is scheduled to return on February 27th.

“Two new shows on Friday night have become instant hits with audiences quickly embracing Boston Blue and Sheriff Country across broadcast and streaming,” said Amy Reisenbach, President of CBS Entertainment. “These early renewals reflect the power of character-driven storytelling, compelling narratives and the exceptional talent on both sides of the camera.”

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Boston Blue series on CBS? Are you glad this spin-off has been renewed for a second season?

