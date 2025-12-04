Chad Powers: Season Two; Hulu Renews Football Comedy Series

Chad Powers will run back onto the football field for a second season. Hulu has renewed its football comedy series starring Glen Powell. Season one ended in October.

Perry Mattfeld, Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Steve Zahn, Clayne Crawford, Xavier Mills, Colton Ryan, and Toby Huss also star in the Hulu series, which follows a football player who adopts a new identity and walks on to a football team as he ruins his career.

Powell will return for season two as Russ Holliday, aka Chad Powers. Powell also co-created and executive-produced the series alongside Michael Waldron.

The premiere date for season two of Chad Powers will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Did you enjoy this Hulu series? Will you watch season two?