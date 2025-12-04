Your Friends and Neighbors: Season Two Premiere Date & First Look Photos Released by Apple TV

Your Friends and Neighbors has its return date set. Season two of the Apple TV series will arrive in April. The streaming service released the first photos for the season featuring new cast member James Marsden.

Jon Hamm, Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Marie Gravitt, and Donovan Colan star in the drama series, which follows a man who starts to steal from his wealthy friends and neighbors when he loses his high-paying job.

Apple TV shared the following about the renewal:

“In season two, Andrew Cooper doubles down on his life as an unlikely suburban thief, until the arrival of a new neighbor threatens to expose his secrets and place his family at risk. Emmy Award nominee James Marsden joins the cast, alongside returning stars Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt and Donovan Colan. Hailing from Apple Studios, “Your Friends & Neighbors” is created by bestselling author Tropper, who serves as showrunner, director and executive producer for Tropper Ink under his overall deal with Apple TV. In addition to starring, Hamm executive produces alongside Connie Tavel, Craig Gillespie, Jamie Rosengard, Lori Keith Douglas and Stephanie Laing, who directs six episodes.”

Your Friends and Neighbors returns on April 3rd. More photos from season two are below.

What do you think? Did you watch season one of this Apple TV series? Do you plan to watch season two?