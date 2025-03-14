Jane: Season Three Photos and Premiere Date Revealed for Apple TV+ Science Series for Families

Jane is returning soon to Apple TV+. The streaming service announced the premiere date and released several photos for the series. The five-episode third season arrives next month.

Ava Louise Murchison and Mason Blomberg star in the series for families that mixes CGI and live action to teach kids about wildlife and endangered animals. The series follows Jane Garcia (Murchison) on her adventures with her best friend and a chimpanzee. Jane Goodall will make a special appearance during season three.

Apple TV+ revealed the following about season three:

“Apple TV+ announced an all-new season three and first look of the Emmy award-winning original series “Jane.” The mission-driven series for kids and families is inspired by the work of world-renowned ethologist and conservationist, Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and a United Nations Messenger of Peace, who also makes a special appearance in the upcoming season. From Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson (“Dino Dana,” “Endlings,” “Ghostwriter”), Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute, the five-episode, third installment of “Jane” premieres globally on Friday, April 18 on Apple TV+. Ava Louise Murchison (“Reacher”) stars as Jane Garcia, a 9-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg (“Shameless”), and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.” “I’m excited for the new adventures to come on ‘Jane,’ and I was delighted to make a guest appearance this season,” said Dr. Jane Goodall. “It’s been amazing seeing this project come to life and I’m moved that my lifelong work with animals and the natural world has inspired it. It’s wonderful to see young people, like Jane Garcia and members of Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots around the world, embracing their curiosity, compassion and determination to make a difference for our planet. After all, they are the future, and with knowledge and empathy, they can help create a better world for all living things. I hope it will spark even more positive action in the hearts of children everywhere.”

More photos from season three are below.

