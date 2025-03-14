BMF: Season Four Premiere Date, Photos & Teaser Released for Starz Family Crime Drama

BMF has its return date set. Starz revealed that the crime drama will return in June with the release of a teaser trailer and first-look photos. The series was renewed for a fourth season ahead of its third season premiere in March 2024.

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris, Kelly Hu, and La La Anthony star in the series, which follows Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) as they rose to fame in the illegal drug trade and created the Black Mafia Family during the 1980s and 1990s.

Starz revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“Season four follows a successful “BMF” season three, which averaged nearly 10 million multiplatform viewers. The season four teaser spotlights the intense action this season as Meech (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry (Da’Vinchi) narrowly cheat death while on the run with their plug south of the border. During the trip, Meech also learns of a prophecy that predicts his continued rise in the game, leading him to believe he is unstoppable–possibly at his peril. The first-look images hint at what will come for the Flenory family and those closest to them this season. Viewers will see Meech and Terry traverse the continent as their business expands, from their roots in Atlanta and Detroit to the streets of St. Louis, and the palm tree-lined boulevards of Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Markisha (La La Anthony) wants to be taken seriously as Terry’s business partner and will seek to forge her path in the game. Lucille (Michole Briana White) and Charles (Russell Hornsby) both struggle with what comes after divorce, financially and emotionally, while still co-parenting Nicole (Laila D. Pruitt), who introduces a new challenge for the family to navigate. Meanwhile, Detective Bryant (Steve Harris) is still coping with the loss of his son, and funnels all of his energy into taking down BMF. “BMF” season four continues the journey inspired by real life street legends and brothers, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who created one of the most influential crime families in the country, Black Mafia Family. This season, as Meech and Terry fight to keep their American Dream alive, staying ahead of their rivals and law enforcement takes a toll on their relationship. The brothers occasionally put aside their differences for their common goals but the events of what happened in Mexico will change them forever.”

BMF returns on June 6th. More photos from season four are below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this Starz series?