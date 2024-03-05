BMF: Season Four — Has the Starz Crime Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A crime family drama series airing on the Starz cable channel, the BMF TV show was inspired by a true story and stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Michole Briana White, Alani “La La” Anthony, Kelly Hu, Steve Harris, Russell Hornsby, Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps, Shaffer “Ne-Yo” Smith, Laila Pruitt, Sydney Mitchell, Morgan Alexandria, and Diamonte “Saweetie” Harper. The story chronicles the unconventional journey to success of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late ’80s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country: Black Mafia Family. Rooted in family, loyalty, and brotherhood, the story explores the brothers’ complex relationships with their parents, Charles Flenory (Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory (White), who seek counsel from their spiritual advisor, Pastor Swift (Dogg). In season three, Meech moves to Atlanta and seeks to build upon the BMF empire in the south that he and Terry fostered in Detroit and rise to the top of the city’s drug scene. In Atlanta, he meets his new love interest, Angel (Kadianne Whyte), an exotic dancer. Terry remains in Detroit to take care of the business and his second child with girlfriend Lawanda (Mitchell), while juggling his ongoing affair with love interest Markisha (Anthony).



Season Three Ratings

The third season of BMF averages a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 250,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 4% in the demo and up by 10% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how BMF stacks up against other Starz TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

BMF has been renewed for a fourth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if Starz will cancel the BMF TV series as the cable channel has already renewed the drama for a fourth season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on BMF cancellation or renewal news.



