Power Book IV: Force: Season Three Renewal for Starz Crime Drama Series

Tommy’s going to keep fighting for a third season. Power Book IV: Force has been renewed for a third season by Starz. The second season of 10 episodes finished airing last month.

A crime drama series, the Power Book IV: Force TV show is a sequel and spin-off to the Power series. It stars Joseph Sikora, Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Carmela Zumbado, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez, Miriam A. Hyman, Adrienne Walker, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric, and Tommy Flanagan. The story centers around criminal Tommy Egan (Sikora) after he’s put the wreckage of his life in New York behind him. Tommy makes a quick detour in Chicago to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades. However, what was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies that he thought were long buried. In the second season, nothing stands in Tommy’s way as he makes his play at becoming the sole drug distributor in Chicago. Alliances form and competitors become targets as a turf war heats up and Tommy must race to stay one step ahead of everyone. Meanwhile, a federal task force is zeroed in on him and he has an eye on a special someone, forcing him to decide what he is willing to sacrifice to claim Chicago as his own.

Airing on Friday nights, the second season of Power Book IV: Force averaged a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 257,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 53% in the demo and down by 45% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

“The fan response to this action-packed season of Force has been incredible,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Programming for Starz. “They’ve made it clear that they need more Tommy and we’re thrilled to deliver. Christmas has indeed come early!”

Season three is expected to premiere in 2024. A premiere date and additional details will be announced in the future.

