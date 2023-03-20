Power Book II: Ghost: Season Four — Has the Starz Crime Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A crime drama series airing on the Starz cable channel, Power Book II: Ghost stars Michael Rainey Jr, Mary J. Blige, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Gianni Paolo, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray, LaToya Tonodeo, Berto Colon, Alix Lapri, Larenz Tate, Shane Johnson, Paton Ashbrook, Monique Curnen, Keesha Sharp, David Walton, Moriah Brown, Luna Lauren Velez, Caroline Chikezie, and Lightskinkeisha. The show begins with Tariq St. Patrick (Rainey Jr.), a freshman at Stansfield University with a bright future ahead of him. He would be the embodiment of his father’s dreams if not for the double life he’s living. In the third season, Tariq is determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good. A new connection interrupts Tariq’s plans and puts him, Brayden (Paolo), and Effie (Lapri) back into business with the Tejadas. When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family’s hedge fund, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and onto Wall Street. Monet Tejada (Blige) is willing to pay a price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children – and the business – in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean (Smith) to solve Zeke’s murder and keep the feds off her trail. A staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him…and a R.I.C.O. investigation mounting, pulling Tariq deeper into the business and closer to the legacy of his father.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Power Book II: Ghost averages a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 362,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 54% in the demo and down by 33% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Power Book II: Ghost stacks up against other Starz TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Power Book II: Ghost has been renewed for a fourth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if Starz will cancel or renew Power Book II since it’s already been renewed for a fourth season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Power Book II: Ghost cancellation or renewal news.



