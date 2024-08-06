Power Book II: Ghost: Season Four; Starz Releases Photos and Trailer for Final Episodes

Power Book II: Ghost returns next month with its final episodes, and Starz has now released new photos and trailer teasing the end of the drama series.

Michael Rainey Jr, Mary J. Blige, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Gianni Paolo, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray, LaToya Tonodeo, Berto Colon, Alix Lapri, Larenz Tate, Shane Johnson, Paton Ashbrook, Monique Curnen, Keesha Sharp, David Walton, Moriah Brown, Luna Lauren Velez, Caroline Chikezie, and Lightskinkeisha star in the series which follows Ghost’s son Tariq as he tries to break out of the business.

Starz revealed more about the series in a press release.

“STARZ releases an intense trailer and first-look photos ahead of the highly-anticipated part two premiere of “Power Book II: Ghost,” set to return on Friday, September 6, at midnight ET on the STARZ app and STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada on linear. Part one of “Power Book II: Ghost” uncovered unanswered high-stakes questions. Part two of the final season will showcase the adage “Like father, Like son.” Tariq finds himself in an eerily similar situation, just like his late father, Ghost, stuck between a rock and a hard place, with the choice to leave the game or take over. Entrapped by Detective Carter, the Tejada family realizes their safety is not guaranteed. Monet fiercely fights for her family to become whole again, but is it too late? Noma is working her way to the top of the food chain. Meanwhile, her daughter, Anya, gets too close to the game, forcing Noma to think twice about her actions. Season four of “Power Book II: Ghost” cast includes Michael Rainey Jr. as “Tariq St. Patrick,” Mary J. Blige as “Monet Tejada,” Cliff “Method Man” Smith as “Davis MacLean,” Gianni Paolo as “Brayden Weston,” Woody McClain as “Cane Tejada,” Lovell Adams-Gray as “Dru Tejada,” LaToya Tonodeo as “Diana Tejada,” Alix Lapri as “Effie Morales,” Larenz Tate as “Rashad Tate,” Caroline Chikezie as “Noma,” and Michael Ealy as “Detective Don Carter.” Additionally, recurring actors include LightSkinKeisha as “Brushaundria Carmichael.” “Power Book II: Ghost” is the first series in the expanded “Power” Universe franchise. Brett Mahoney (“Empire,” “The Following”) serves as showrunner and executive producer for season four. The “Power” Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” which inspired the full universe, Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Canton Entertainment. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.”

The trailer and photos for the final episodes of Power Book II: Ghost are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Starz series?