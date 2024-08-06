Shrinking: Season Two Premiere Date and Photos Released for Apple TV+ Comedy Series

Shrinking has its return date. Apple TV+ has announced the premiere date for season two and released several first-look photos. The 12-episode season will arrive in October, with the finale airing on Christmas day. The series was renewed before the end of its first season in March 2023.

Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, and Lukita Maxwell star in the series, which follows a therapist (Segel), who tells his patients exactly what he thinks.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today unveiled the premiere date and a first look at the 12-episode second season of “Shrinking,” starring Emmy-Award nominee Jason Segel and Multi-Award winner Harrison Ford, and created by Emmy Award winners Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) and Segel. “Shrinking” season two will premiere globally with the first two episodes on Wednesday, October 16, on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday until December 25, 2024. “Shrinking” follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own. In addition to Segel and Ford, “Shrinking” stars Emmy-Award nominee Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Ted McGinley with Emmy-Award nominee Christa Miller. Goldstein will appear as a special guest star in season two. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence and Goldstein are under overall deals and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Keenan Winston, Annie Mebane, Rachna Fruchbom and Brian Gallivan. “Shrinking” marks the third partnership for Apple, Lawrence and Warner Bros. Television, alongside the multi-Emmy Award-winning, global phenomenon “Ted Lasso,” and upcoming comedy series “Bad Monkey,” which premieres August 14, 2024. The series also marks the second collaboration for Apple TV+ and Segel, following his starring role in the Apple Original Film “The Sky is Everywhere.”

More photos and a preview for season two are below.

Here is the first teaser for #Shrinking Season 2 starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. The series returns October 16, on #AppleTV+ pic.twitter.com/roKvXltQ8A — TV+Updates (@TVPlusUpdates) August 5, 2024

