Criminal Record: Apple TV+ Unveils First Photos and Premiere Date for Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo Drama Series

Criminal Record is coming soon. Apple TV+ announced the premiere date for the new drama series with the release of first-look images. The eight-episode series will arrive in January.

Starring Peter Capaldi (above) and Cush Jumbo, the series, from Paul Rutman, follows a pair of detectives batting over a high-profile murder case. Charlie Creed-Miles, Dionne Brown, Shaun Dooley, Stephen Campbell Moore, Zoë Wanamaker, Rasaq Kukoyi, Maisie Ayres, Aysha Kala, Cathy Tyson, and Tom Moutchi also star in the series.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

Today Apple TV+ unveiled a glimpse at “Criminal Record,” its upcoming eight-episode crime thriller starring Academy Award and BAFTA award winner Peter Capaldi (“Doctor Who,” “The Thick of It”), and Laurence Olivier Award and Critics Choice Award nominee Cush Jumbo (“The Good Wife,” “The Good Fight,” “The Beast Must Die”) as detectives in a tug of war over a high-profile murder case. “Criminal Record” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, January 12, 2024, followed by new episodes every Friday through February 23. From BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman (“Vera,” “Indian Summers”), “Criminal Record” is a powerful, character-driven drama set in the heart of contemporary London. An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case – one a young woman in the early stages of her career, the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy. The series touches on issues of race, institutional failure and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain. Starring Capaldi as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and Jumbo as Detective Sergeant June Lenker, the cast of “Criminal Record” also features Charlie Creed-Miles (“King Arthur,” “Wild Bill”), Dionne Brown (“Queenie”), Shaun Dooley (“Official Secret,” “The Woman in Black,” “The Awakening”), Stephen Campbell Moore (“The Bank Job,” “Masters of the Air”), Zoë Wanamaker (“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “My Week with Marilyn”), Rasaq Kukoyi (“Andor,” “His House”), Maisie Ayres, Aysha Kala (“The Undeclared War”), BAFTA TV Award winner Cathy Tyson (“Help”) and Tom Moutchi (“Famalam,” “The Hustle”). “Criminal Record” is produced for Apple TV+ by Tod Productions and STV Studios, and executive produced by BAFTA Scotland Award winner Elaine Collins (“Shetland,“ ”Vera“), Rutman, Capaldi and Jumbo. The series is directed by BAFTA Award winner Jim Loach (“Save Me Too,” “Oranges and Sunshine”) and Shaun James Grant (“The Devil’s Hour”).

More photos from Criminal Record are below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this Apple TV+ series in January?