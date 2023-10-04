Network: NBC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: October 3, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, and Karan Oberoi.

TV show description:

A crime drama and mystery series, the Found TV show was created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll.

The story revolves around Gabi Mosely (Hampton), a recovery specialist who, years ago, was one of the many people who are reported missing in the United States each year. Her time with her captor, Sir (Gosselaar), helped shape her into the person she is today.

Gabi and her crisis management team work to find missing people who are overlooked by the system. Using their array of skills, Mosely and Associates set the law aside to help their clients find missing loved ones.

Her team includes dedicated law student Lacey Quinn (Walsh); agoraphobic tech whiz Zeke Wallace (Escarpeta); the muscle of the operation, Dhan Rana (Oberoi); and Margaret Reed (Williams), the group’s heart. Detective Mark Trent (Dalton) is drawn to Gabi both professionally and personally.

Gabi often clashes with the authorities and manipulates the media to her whim. She is a formidable opponent and one who is unapologetic about her calling.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD.

