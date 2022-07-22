Found: NBC Orders Missing Persons Drama Starring Shanola Hampton

Found is coming soon to NBC. The network has ordered the new missing person drama starring Shanola Hampton, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, Karan Oberoi, Kelli Williams, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

NBC revealed more about the series’ plot in a press release.

“In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. Public relations specialist Gabi Mosely (series star and producer Shanola Hampton) – who was once herself one of those forgotten ones – and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.”

Lisa Katz, President, Entertainment Scripted Content, NBCUniversal, spoke about the new series:

“We are so happy to be working with Greg Berlanti and Nkechi Carroll on this incredible project that is so close to their hearts. FOUND is very compelling while also shining a light on an issue that is extremely relevant, and we know with this group at the helm these stories will be told authentically across all aspects of the production. Additionally, we have been determined to find a vehicle for Shanola and this project on NBC could not be a more perfect fit.”

Nkechi Okoro Carroll, the creator of the series, also spoke about the drama:

“Getting to put FOUND on the air and share it with everyone is such an incredible dream come true. The situation with missing people in this country is truly an epidemic in and of itself. I was inspired to create FOUND to not only entertain, but to help be part of the solution. I am so thankful to my producing partner Lindsay Dunn and my partners at WBTV, NBC, Universal and Berlanti Productions for all of their help and support. And I’m especially grateful to be reunited with Susan Rovner and Liza Katz, both of whom have been champions of my stories since early in my career.”

A premiere date for Found will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Found on NBC?