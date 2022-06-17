The Old Man: Season One Viewer Votes

Does Chase have a future beyond the first season of The Old Man TV show on FX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Old Man is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Old Man here.

An FX action-thriller series, The Old Man TV show stars Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, Alia Shawkat, and Gbenga Akinnagbe. The story revolves around Dan Chase (Bridges), a former CIA operative who absconded from the agency decades ago and has been living off the grid ever since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future, he now must reconcile his past. With Chase flushed out of hiding, the FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence, Harold Harper (Lithgow), is called on to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive. Working alongside Harper is his protégé, Agent Angela Adams (Shawkat), and Agent Raymond Waters (EJ Bonilla). Julian Carson (Akinnagbe), a highly trained special ops contractor, is sent to pursue Chase as well. While on the run, Chase rents a room from Zoe McDonald (Brenneman). She must draw on reserves she never knew she had in order to survive once she learns the truth about her new tenant.





The Old Man TV series