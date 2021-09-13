Y: The Last Man: Season One Viewer Votes

Can the world survive without males in the first season of the Y: The Last Man TV show on FX on Hulu? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Y: The Last Man is cancelled or renewed for season two. FX on Hulu and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Y: The Last Man here.

An FX on Hulu post-apocalypse drama series, the Y: The Last Man TV show is based on the DC Comics series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. It stars Diane Lane, Ben Schnetzer, Ashley Romans, Diana Bang, Juliana Canfield, Amber Tamblyn, Olivia Thirlby, Elliot Fletcher, Marin Ireland, and Missi Pyle. After a mysterious Event wipes out every living creature with a Y chromosome, throwing the world into chaos, Congresswoman Jennifer Brown (Lane) rises through a decimated line of succession to become President of the United States. Jennifer assembles a dedicated team of women to rebuild, but her plans are upended when she learns that her cisgender son Yorick (Schnetzer) and his male pet monkey survived the Event. Facing massive unrest fueled by widespread conspiracy theories, Jennifer teams up with covert operative Agent 355 (Romans) to keep Yorick’s survival a secret and transport him to Dr. Allison Mann (Bang), a top geneticist who may be able to discover how he survived. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.





