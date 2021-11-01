The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart: Production Begins on Amazon Drama Series Based on Holly Ringland Book

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is headed to Amazon Prime Video, and production has started on the drama based on the book by Holly Ringwald. The Australian series will star Sigourney Weaver, Asher Keddie, Leah Purcell, and Alycia Debnam-Carey. There will be seven episodes.

Amazon revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Prime Video, Made Up Stories, and Endeavor Content announced today the start of production on the Australian Amazon Original drama series, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. Filming in New South Wales and the Northern Territory, the series stars Academy Award-nominee and Golden Globe-winner Sigourney Weaver, who will also be executive producing, Australian actors Asher Keddie, Leah Purcell, and Alycia Debnam-Carey and is based on the international best-selling book by Australian author Holly Ringland.

The new seven-part drama series will be filmed from October 2021 – 2022 and will launch on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Adapted for the screen by Australian writer Sarah Lambert, who serves as the series showrunner, all seven episodes will be directed by Glendyn Ivin and produced by hit-making team Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, and Steve Hutensky from Made Up Stories, Amazon Studios, and Endeavor Content.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart tells the compelling story of a young girl, Alice Hart, whose violent childhood casts a dark shadow over her adult life. After a family tragedy in which she loses both her abusive father and beloved mother in a mysterious fire, 9-year-old Alice is taken to live with her grandmother June on a flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past.

Set against Australia’s breathtaking, natural landscape, and with native wildflowers and plants providing a way to express the inexpressible, this enthralling family drama spans decades, as Alice grows from a child into a woman. Her journey is epic and visceral, building to an emotional climax as Alice finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves. Cast members include Sigourney Weaver (June Hart), Asher Keddie (Sally Morgan), Leah Purcell (Twig), Alycia Debnam-Carey (Alice Hart), Frankie Adams (Candy Blue), Alexander England (John Morgan), Charlie Vickers (Clem Hart), Tilda Cobham-Hervey (Agnes Hart), and Alyla Browne (young Alice Hart).

Holly Ringland’s highly acclaimed Australian novel The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart was published in 2018, and has since become an international best seller. Publication rights have sold in 31 territories. In May 2019, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart was named The Australian Book Industry Award’s General Fiction Book of the Year.

“Prime Video is proud to be bringing this powerful, visceral and uniquely Australian story to life for our Prime members around the world,” said Erika North, head of originals, Asia Pacific, at Amazon Studios. “The series is our second scripted drama locally produced and we are thrilled to work with Made Up Stories, Endeavor Content, Sarah, and Glendyn to bring these layered characters, breathtaking Australian setting, and masterfully constructed story that Holly Ringland created to Prime Video. We are thrilled that the wonderful Sigourney Weaver, Asher Keddie, Leah Purcell, and Alycia Debnam-Carey have signed on to this project to bring the complex and powerful story to life.”

Executive producers Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky from Made Up Stories added: “We are thrilled to bring Holly’s distinctive novel to life with Prime Video and Endeavor Content. It is a joy to collaborate with Glendyn and Sarah and to tell this courageous tale of female resilience, perfectly embodied by the legendary Sigourney Weaver.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart comes from Amazon Studios and is produced by Made Up Stories and Endeavor Content. The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is executive produced by Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, and Steve Hutensky of Made Up Stories, Sigourney Weaver, Sarah Lambert, and Glendyn Ivin. Kirsty Fisher and Kim Wilson are on-board as writers alongside Sarah Lambert. The series will be produced by Barbara Gibbs and co-executive produced by Made Up Stories’ Lucinda Reynolds.”