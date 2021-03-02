The Wilds: Season Two Production of Amazon Series Relocates to Australia

The Wilds is getting ready to start on season two, but the Amazon series is relocating its filming from New Zealand to Australia, per Variety. The 10-episode first season arrived in December, and it was renewed for a second year shortly after its release.

The Wilds follows a group of girls who are stranded on a deserted island following a plane crash. Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, Sarah Pidgeon, David Sullivan, and Troy Winbush star in the Amazon drama.

In order to receive funding for the series to film in Australia, those behind the series had to promise to use locals to Queensland, Australia for the crew. Australia’s federal Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts, the Hon Paul Fletcher, said the following about the move:

“A major benefit of international productions filming in Australia is building capacity in areas of skills shortages for our screen industry. I’m pleased that ABC Signature has committed to undertake training and development opportunities for Australian crew – both for those who live in Queensland and across Australia.”

A premiere date for season two has not yet been set.

