Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season Four Ratings

Pat Sajak is departing the regular syndicated version of Wheel of Fortune in 2024. Could that mark the end of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, or will it also continue with Ryan Seacrest taking over the lead role? Will this show be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A primetime game show, the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune series is hosted by Sajak and Vanna White of the popular syndicated version. In each episode, the duo welcomes a trio of celebrity contestants who play two games (to fill the hour timeslot), spin the world’s most famous wheel, and solve word puzzles. The celebrities try to win as much as $1 million cash for their favorite charities. Players in the fourth season include Jared Allen, Joe Buck, Kim Fields, Brendan Hunt, Rashad Jennings, Penn Jillette, Kel Mitchell, Melissa Villaseñor, and Marcellus Wiley.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/28 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season three of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on ABC averaged a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.58 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?