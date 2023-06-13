Wheel of Fortune: Season 41; Pat Sajak to Retire from Game Show at the End of 2023-24

Wheel of Fortune is losing its host. Pat Sajak announced he is retiring from the long-running game show at the end of the upcoming season. No host was announced to replace him, but fans have already started pushing for his co-host Vanna White to take over the series completely. The pair also co-host Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which has been renewed for a fourth season.

Sajak started with Wheel of Fortune in 1981 on NBC by hosting the daytime version of the series. He then moved to the syndicated version of the series in 1983.

Per THR, the 76-year-old host will remain with the series behind the scenes for three years as a consultant following his exit. See Sajak’s announcement below.

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!) — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) June 12, 2023

Suzanne Prete, executive vp game shows at Sony Pictures Television, said the following about Sajak leaving Wheel of Fortune:

“As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years. We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season. Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we’re thrilled to have him remaining close to the Wheel of Fortune family.”

