Wheel of Fortune: Pat Sajak and Vanna White to Host Through 2024

Both Pat Sajak and Vanna White have signed on to stay with the syndicated Wheel of Fortune game show through 2024. This news comes only a week before the start of season 39. However, longtime viewers will see some changes when it returns next week.

More was revealed about what’s ahead for Wheel of Fortune in a press release.

“As Wheel of Fortune is set to kick off its 39th season on September 13th, hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White have signed on to continue hosting the iconic show through the 2023-2024 season.

As part of the deal, Pat Sajak has added consulting producer to his responsibilities to the show.

Wheel of Fortune announcer Jim Thornton is celebrating his 10th anniversary with the show, and viewers will get to see more of him on-screen this season. At the open of each episode, Jim will now be featured at a new podium on stage as he introduces Pat Sajak and Vanna White.

In the game show’s digital space, Maggie Sajak, Pat’s daughter, will be joining the show as Social Correspondent. As such, Maggie will treat Wheel of Fortune’s digital audience to fresh content including exclusive videos, behind-the-scenes access, and interviews with the hosts, staff, crew, and contestants. She will be a presence across all of Wheel of Fortune’s channels including: www.wheeloffortune.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

On September 13th, fans will notice a few upgrades to the game they love. The set and music have been refreshed for the new season, but longtime viewers may recognize the familiar Wheel of Fortune theme song, “Changing Keys,” which will return this season with a modernized arrangement.

Pat Sajak will no longer do the “Final Spin” of the game. Instead, the contestant in control of the Wheel at the time will spin to determine the amount each consonant is worth during the speed up round.

“If you think about it, by doing the “final spin” I, as host, had an impact on the outcome of the game and that has always bothered me because it just didn’t feel right,” said Sajak of the change in play of the game. “With this change, only the contestants determine the outcome of the game and the host does not impose themself in any way.”

More money will be up for grabs in Season 39 with the removal of the “Free Play” wedge from the Wheel which was replaced by an $850 wedge. Also, a $4,000 bonus is being added to contestants who solve all three puzzles in the Triple Toss Up Round, making the round worth $10,000. And finally, the minimum amount that can be won on the Bonus Wheel has been upped to $39,000, in honor of the show’s 39th season in syndication.

Fans can once again look forward to the show’s annual “Secret Santa Holiday Giveaway.” This popular sweepstakes gives Wheel Watchers Club members the chance to win everything a contestant wins, up to the million-dollar grand prize. To date, Wheel of Fortune has awarded nearly $3 million in cash and prizes to viewers through the Secret Santa promotion.”