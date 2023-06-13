Gotham Knights: Cancelled by The CW; No Season Two for Batman Universe Series

The battle for Batman’s city will continue. The CW has renewed Gotham Knights for a second season. The first season of 13 episodes will finish airing on June 27th.

A DC superhero series, the Gotham Knights TV show stars Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Anna Lore, Rahart Adams, and Misha Collins. In the story, Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his adopted son, Turner Hayes (Morgan), is framed for the killing, along with the children of some of the Caped Crusader’s enemies. They include skilled thief Duela Doe (Keegan), aka The Joker’s Daughter; streetwise engineer Harper Row (Smythe); and her brother, clever transgender teen Cullen Row (DiChiara). With District Attorney Harvey Dent (Collins) and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner relies on allies, including coder Stephanie Brown (Lore), and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Robinson).

Airing on Tuesday nights, the first season of Gotham Knights averages a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 416,000 viewers. It’s a middle-of-the-road performer for the network. In the live+7 day ratings, episodes pick up about 70% more viewers.

Today, The CW renewed All American: Homecoming for a third season and Superman & Lois for a fourth season, leaving the latter as the last remaining DC superhero series on the network. Both will have fewer episodes than before as the network’s new owners cut costs. Management is moving away from airing original scripted series and is working to reduce expenses by airing acquired scripted shows and low-cost reality programming.

