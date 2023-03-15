Gotham Knights: Season One Ratings



In recent years, live-action shows tied to the Batman mythos (Gotham, Pennyworth, Titans, and Batwoman) have all lasted at least three years. How will Gotham Knights fare on The CW, especially considering the network’s new owner plans to focus on inexpensive and acquired programming? Will this new show be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A DC superhero action series, the Gotham Knights TV show stars Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Anna Lore, Rahart Adams, and Misha Collins. In the story, Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his adopted son, Turner Hayes (Morgan), is framed for the killing, along with the children of some of the Caped Crusader’s enemies. They include skilled thief Duela Doe (Keegan), aka The Joker’s Daughter; streetwise engineer Harper Row (Smythe); and her brother, clever transgender teen Cullen Row (DiChiara). With District Attorney Harvey Dent (Collins) and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner relies on allies, including coder Stephanie Brown (Lore), and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Robinson).

The ratings typically indicate a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

