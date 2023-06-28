Menu

Gotham Knights: Co-Creator Says Goodbye to Cancelled CW Series

by Regina Avalos,

Gotham Knights TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Amanda Mazonkey/The CW)

The last episode of the Gotham Knights TV series aired last night. As the series finale aired, one of the show’s creators shared messages and several photos from her time on the DC superhero series. The CW announced the show’s cancellation earlier this month.

Starring Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Anna Lore, Rahart Adams, and Misha Collins, the series follows the next generation of superheroes in Gotham City after Batman died.

Natalie Abrams, James Stoteraux, and Chad Fiveash developed Gotham Knights together, with Fiveash and Stoteraux acting as showrunners. Check out Abrams’ messages and photos below.

What do you think? Did you enjoy Gotham Knights? Did you want to see a second season of the DC superhero series?

