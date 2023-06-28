Gotham Knights: Co-Creator Says Goodbye to Cancelled CW Series

The last episode of the Gotham Knights TV series aired last night. As the series finale aired, one of the show’s creators shared messages and several photos from her time on the DC superhero series. The CW announced the show’s cancellation earlier this month.

Starring Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Anna Lore, Rahart Adams, and Misha Collins, the series follows the next generation of superheroes in Gotham City after Batman died.

Natalie Abrams, James Stoteraux, and Chad Fiveash developed Gotham Knights together, with Fiveash and Stoteraux acting as showrunners. Check out Abrams’ messages and photos below.

A few words on the end of #CWGothamKnights… pic.twitter.com/TXqbsNu29z — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) June 27, 2023

#CWGothamKnights series finale watch party with the BatFam pic.twitter.com/Fv9z4cCjbs — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) June 28, 2023

Less than a minute after I got off a zoom with @GBerlanti where I first pitched #CWGothamKnights, I FaceTimed @icki_nicki_ & @ellelipson (and @wordsmidt) and said I did something crazy, but it probably won’t go anywhere. And then they came and wrote on that show. Like wut?! pic.twitter.com/MNmhiMRRSY — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) June 28, 2023

Introducing Henri Ducard was our tee up for a second season we won’t get a chance to create. But I hope everyone loved this journey all the same. #CWGothamKnights — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) June 28, 2023

What do you think? Did you enjoy Gotham Knights? Did you want to see a second season of the DC superhero series?