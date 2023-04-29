Jane the Virgin: CW Series Creator Reportedly Wants to Do a Limited Series Reunion

Jane the Virgin ended on The CW just four years ago, but now there’s word that viewers could see the series back on the air for a limited series reunion.

Starring Gina Rodriguez, Andrea Navedo, Yael Grobglas, Ivonne Coll, Jaime Camil, Brett Dier, and Justin Baldoni, the comedy-drama series follows the life of Jane Gloriana Villanueva (Rodriguez), a hard-working and religious Venezuelan-American woman from Miami with a love for writing and telenovelas. She vowed to her grandmother to save her virginity until she’s married. Things get complicated when a doctor mistakenly artificially inseminates her. The show ran for six seasons.

Camil, who played Jane’s self-involved father, Rogelio, revealed the possibility of the show’s limited return. He said the following, per OK! Magazine:

“I think the creator, Jennie Urman, wants to do something where the characters are featured 10 years later. She has this idea of doing a limited series of 10 episodes where the show will feature the characters and where they’ve all landed after the show ended. Of course, Rogelio is a huge star in Hollywood, obviously. There were so many curveballs in every single episode and every single season. I’m pretty sure Jennie will throw more curveballs at home and she’ll change the narrative to make something amazing happen.”

If a revival of Jane the Virgin is made, it seems unlikely to end up on The CW. The network is under new management and is focusing on low-cost unscripted and acquired scripted series.

What do you think? Have you watched the original show? Do you want to revisit the characters from Jane the Virgin?