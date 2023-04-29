The Good Doctor: Season Seven; ABC Series Regular Departing Medical Drama

A series regular is departing The Good Doctor after just one season. ABC recently renewed the Monday night drama for a seventh season.

Starring Freddie Highmore, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Bria Samoné Henderson, Noah Galvin, Paige Spara, and Brandon Larracuente, the series follows Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young autistic surgeon with savant syndrome, and the rest of the staff of the fictional St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, California.

Spoiler alert: Larracuente, who plays Daniel, a first-year surgical resident, is leaving the ABC series. His character first appeared on the series in episode two of season six and was quickly promoted to series regular.

A preview for the upcoming sixth season finale shows his character being hit by a car. It is possible that the character could return next season as a guest star – if he doesn’t die in the finale.

Deadline reported that “the producers felt Daniel’s story arc has come to a natural conclusion, leading to the actor’s departure.”

The finale for The Good Doctor season six airs on Monday night.

What do you think? Are you surprised to hear that Larracuente is departing the series? Have you enjoyed his watching his character?