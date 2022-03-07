The Good Doctor: Season Five; Antonia Thomas to Return to ABC Medical Drama Series

A former cast member of The Good Doctor is returning for a visit to the ABC series. Antonia Thomas is returning for a guest arc later this spring. Her character, Dr. Claire Browne, departed to take a job at a Guatemalan clinic at the end of season four.

Starring Freddie Highmore, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Bria Samoné Henderson, Noah Galvin, Osvaldo Benavides, and Paige Spara, the series follows the medical staff of San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

Per Deadline, no details about Thomas’ return have been revealed. When she departed the show last year, Thomas had said she was not against returning to the ABC medical drama as a guest at some point.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Thomas on The Good Doctor?