The Good Doctor: Season Six? Has the ABC Medical Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Do Shawn and Lea have a long future together? Has The Good Doctor TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Good Doctor, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



Airing on the ABC television network, The Good Doctor TV show stars Freddie Highmore, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Bria Samoné Henderson, Noah Galvin, Osvaldo Benavides, and Paige Spara. The series revolves around Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young autistic savant who’s a surgical resident at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives. He also challenges the skepticism of his colleagues like Dr. Marcus Andrews (Harper), Dr. Morgan Reznick (Gubelmann), Dr. Alex Park (Lee), Dr. Audrey Lim (Chang), Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma (Benavides), Dr. Jordan Allen (Henderson), Dr. Asher Wolke (Galvin), and Shaun’s mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Schiff). Lea Dilallo (Spara) is Shaun’s fiancée and the head of the hospital’s IT department.



The fifth season of The Good Doctor averages a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.99 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 28% in the demo and down by 4% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Good Doctor stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



As of September 29, 2021, The Good Doctor has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will ABC cancel or renew The Good Doctor for season six? It’s become a lot more difficult to successfully launch new shows these days so, as a result, existing series are having longer runs. Despite the ratings decline, I think The Good Doctor will be renewed for a sixth year, providing that Highmore wants to return. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Good Doctor cancellation or renewal news.



