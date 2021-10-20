Queens: Season Two? Has the ABC Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Has the Queens TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Queens TV show stars Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, Taylor Selé, Pepi Sonuga, and Brandy. In the 1990s, the Nasty Bitches music group turned the world of hip-hop upside down. Their popularity skyrocketed with the success of their chart-topping single, “Nasty Girl”. Nasty Bitches was once regarded as one of the greatest girl groups of their generation but, despite critical and commercial success, the group was plagued by internal conflict and jealousy. The members are Brianna (Eve) aka Professor Sex, Jill (Naughton) aka Da Thrill, Valeria (Velazquez) aka Butter Pecan, and Naomi (Brandy) aka Xplicit Lyrics. Today, the ladies are in their 40s and are estranged and out of touch. Their former manager, Eric Jones (Sele), sets a reunion in motion and the women reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and swagger from their legendary past.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Queens averages a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.75 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Queens stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 20, 2021, Queens has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Queens for season two? It’s become tougher and tougher for the networks to create successful new drama series. I think ABC will give this one every chance to succeed but, so far, the ratings are not encouraging. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Queens cancellation or renewal news.



