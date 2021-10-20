Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: October 19, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, Taylor Selé, Pepi Sonuga, and Brandy.

TV show description:

A musical drama series, the Queens TV show was created by Zahir McGhee.

In the 1990s, the Nasty Bitches music group turned the world of hip-hop upside down. Their popularity skyrocketed with the success of their chart-topping single, “Nasty Girl”. Nasty Bitches was once regarded as one of the greatest girl groups of their generation but, despite critical and commercial success, the group was plagued by internal conflict and jealousy.

The members are Brianna (Eve) aka Professor Sex, Jill (Naughton) aka Da Thrill, Valeria (Velazquez) aka Butter Pecan, and Naomi (Brandy) aka Xplicit Lyrics.

Today, the ladies are in their 40s and are estranged and out of touch. Their former manager, Eric Jones (Sele), sets a reunion in motion and the women reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and swagger from their legendary past.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

