The Good Doctor: Season Seven; Freddie Highmore Drama Renewed by ABC for 2023-24

Shaun and his co-workers will continue saving lives into the 2023-24 television season. ABC has renewed The Good Doctor for a seventh year. The sixth season wraps on May 1st.

A medical drama series, The Good Doctor TV show stars Freddie Highmore, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Bria Samoné Henderson, Noah Galvin, and Paige Spara. Recurring players include Savannah Welch, Brandon Larracuente, and Giacomo Baessato. The series revolves around Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young autistic savant who’s a surgeon at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. He uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives. He also challenges the skepticism of his colleagues like Dr. Marcus Andrews (Harper), Dr. Morgan Reznick (Gubelmann), Dr. Alex Park (Lee), Dr. Audrey Lim (Chang), Dr. Jordan Allen (Henderson), Dr. Asher Wolke (Galvin), and Shaun’s mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Schiff). Lea Dilallo (Spara) is Shaun’s recent bride and the head of the hospital’s IT department.

Airing on Monday nights, the sixth season of The Good Doctor averages a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.30 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 21% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership. In the live+7 day ratings, medical drama picks up nearly 90% more viewers once delayed viewing is factored in.

ABC announced the renewal via social media:

Get your scrubs ready, as #TheGoodDoctor is coming back for a new season 💙 pic.twitter.com/2O8PeIDhfs — The Good Doctor (@GoodDoctorABC) April 19, 2023

