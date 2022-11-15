The Good Doctor: ABC Bumps Tonight’s 100th Episode for Mike Pence Special

The 100th episode celebration for The Good Doctor has been put on ice. ABC has delayed tonight’s special episode and has replaced the medical drama with an interview special.

A medical drama series, The Good Doctor TV show stars Highmore, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Bria Samoné Henderson, Noah Galvin, and Paige Spara. Recurring players include Savannah Welch, Brandon Larracuente, and Giacomo Baessato. The series revolves around Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young autistic savant who’s a surgeon at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. He uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives. He also challenges the skepticism of his colleagues like Dr. Marcus Andrews (Harper), Dr. Morgan Reznick (Gubelmann), Dr. Alex Park (Lee), Dr. Audrey Lim (Chang), Dr. Jordan Allen (Henderson), Dr. Asher Wolke (Galvin), and Shaun’s mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Schiff). Lea Dilallo (Spara) is Shaun’s recent bride and the head of the hospital’s IT department.

Tonight’s episode of The Good Doctor was replaced at the last minute by A Special Edition of 20/20 – Breaking with the President: The Mike Pence Interview. The former vice president will likely be talking about his new book, So Help Me God in his first major televised interview following the insurrection on January 6, 2021.

Here’s what to expect when the 100th episode, titled “Hot and Bothered,” airs next week, on Monday, November 21st:

In the midst of a heatwave, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Danica Powell are at odds when it comes to their patient’s surgery. Their heated stalemate tests Shaun’s patience and his willingness to compromise. Meanwhile, when the hospital loses power, Lea and Dr. Aaron Glassman are forced to come up with a quick solution or risk a total shutdown that could risk patients’ lives on the 100th episode of the series.

