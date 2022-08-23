The Good Doctor: Season Six; Legal Spin-Off in the Works at ABC

The world of The Good Doctor may be expanding. ABC is developing a spin-off focusing on a female lawyer. Per Deadline, a backdoor pilot for the potential series will be aired during the upcoming sixth season.

The medical drama stars Freddie Highmore (above) as Shaun Murphy, a young autistic savant and surgical resident at the San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Bria Samoné Henderson, Noah Galvin, Osvaldo Benavides, and Paige Spara also star in the series.

The following was revealed about the plot of the potential ABC series:

According to sources, two characters from The Good Lawyer, the lead Joni as well as Janet, will appear in Episode 613 of The Good Doctor, with the roles currently casting. Written by Shore and Friedman, The Good Lawyer will center on Joni, a 20-something woman who battles OCD but is a brilliant lawyer and gets to be a defense attorney for Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore) who finds himself in legal trouble.

More details about the series will be announced later.

