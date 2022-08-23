A Million Little Things: Season Five of ABC Drama Being Written as Final Season

A Million Little Things is getting ready for its fifth season on ABC, and it has been reported that season five of the drama is being written as its last. Starring David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Grace Park, James Roday Rodriguez, Floriana Lima, Tristan Byon, Lizzy Greene, and Chance Hurstfield, the series follows a tight-knit group of friends following a tragedy that impacts their lives.

TV Line reported the following about the pending end of the ABC drama:

ABC is not commenting for this story, but we’re told the decision to bring the show to a creatively satisfying conclusion was made mutually between [creator DJ] Nash, the network and ABC Signature/Kapital Entertainment.

The series’ fifth season renewal came down to the wire in May, which brought a lot of anxiety for the cast and crew since the network had earlier told the writers not to make the fourth season finale a series finale. It’s been presumed that season five would be the show’s end so that the story could have the ending that Nash envisioned when he initially pitched the series to the network.

A Million Little Things is set to return for season five at midseason on ABC.

What do you think? Are you sad to hear that season five will be the end of A Million Little Things on ABC? Do you think five seasons is a good time to end the story?