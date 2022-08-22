Ally McBeal: Sequel to Legal Dramedy Series in the Works at ABC

Ally McBeal may return to the small screen. ABC is developing a sequel to the popular dramedy, which ran for five seasons on FOX between 1997 and 2002. Calista Flockhart stars in the original series, and she has been approached to be part of the sequel.

Greg Germann, Jane Krakowski, Peter MacNicol, Courtney Thorne-Smith, Vonda Shepard, Portia de Rossi, Albert Hall, Lisa Nicole Carson, Renee Goldsberry, Vatrena King, Sy Smith, Lucy Liu, and Gil Bellows also star in the original series which followes the lawyers at a Boston law firm. The focus is on Ally (Flockhart), a young lawyer who joined the firm to discover her childhood sweetheart already worked there.

Deadline revealed the following about the potential Ally McBeal sequel:

Written and executive produced by Karin Gist (Mike), I hear the new show will follow a young Black woman who joins the law firm from the original series (or its current incarnation) straight out of law school. The young woman is believed to be the daughter of Ally McBeal’s (Flockhart) D.A. roommate Renée Raddick, who was played by Lisa Nicole Carson on the mothership series.

It is unknown when the show would arrive on the network if ABC moves forward with the series.

What do you think? Would you like to see a sequel of Ally McBeal on ABC? Would you want any other characters from the original show to be part of it?