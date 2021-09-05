Life Goes On: Sequel Series in the Works with Kellie Martin and Chad Lowe

Life Goes On might soon return to the small screen. A sequel series for the popular ABC drama is now in the works, and Kellie Martin is set to star and show what has become of her character and her family as she returns home. She is now a successful doctor. The series is known for being the first to have a major character with Down syndrome.

Chad Lowe is also involved with the series, but his character died during the drama’s four-season run from 1989-93 on ABC. He will join Martin behind the scenes as a producer.

Per Deadline, Okoro Carroll will write and executive produce the Life Goes On sequel, and a home is being sought for the series now. It could land on broadcast, streaming, or cable.

What do you think? Did you watch Life Goes On when it aired on ABC? Will you watch the sequel series if it makes it to the small screen?