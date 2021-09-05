Law & Order: SVU: Season 23; Jamie Gray Hyder & Demore Barnes Leaving NBC TV Series

Law & Order: SVU will see two series regulars exit the series in the two-hour premiere of the 23rd season. Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes (above, right) are exiting the NBC drama after joining during season 21 as recurring cast members. They were both bumped up to series regular status at the start of season 22.

Deadline revealed more details about the premiere of the NBC drama, which picks up soon after the season 22 finale:

“In the first hour of the two-episode premiere, “And the Empire Strikes Back”, Benson’s loyalty to Garland is tested. Rollins and Carisi try to keep their witnesses on board when a powerful congressman is identified as a suspect. Ben Rappaport, Terry Serpico and Octavio Pisano guest star. In the second episode, “Never Turn Your Back on Them”, the search for a missing witness leads Fin and Kat down a dangerous path. Chief McGrath puts pressure on Garland and Benson to get a conviction. Rappaport, Serpico, Glenn Fleshler and Isabelle Poloner guest star.”

Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, and Kelli Giddish star in Law & Order: SVU, which returns on September 23rd.

What do you think? Are you surprised by these cast exits for Law & Order: SVU on NBC?