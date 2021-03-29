Ally McBeal: 20th TV Considering Reviving Calista Flockhart Comedy-Drama Series

Could TV fans soon see the return of the dancing baby? A revival of Ally McBeal is currently being considered by 20th Television. Series creator David E. Kelley would produce the revival, and Calista Flockhart has been approached to return for the series, per Deadline. She appeared as the titular character for all five seasons of the FOX series which aired between 1997 and 2002.

Greg Germann, Jane Krakowski, Peter MacNicol, Courtney Thorne-Smith, Vonda Shepard, Portia de Rossi, Albert Hall, Lisa Nicole Carson, Renee Goldsberry, Vatrena King, Sy Smith, Lucy Liu, and Gil Bellows also starred in the FOX series during its run.

The legal comedy-drama follows the life of Ally McBeal (Flockhart), an eccentric attorney in Boston, who goes to work at the law firm where her childhood sweetheart currently works with his wife. The series revolves around the cases and lives of McBeal and her co-workers which are often eccentric, humorous, and dramatic.

Talks about a revival are still in the early stages.

