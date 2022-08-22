Good Bones: Risky Business: Mina Starsiak Hawk Gets Spin-Off Series on HGTV

Good Bones: Risky Business is coming soon to HGTV. The cable channel has ordered the spin-off series featuring Good Bones’ Mina Starsiak Hawk. Good Bones has followed the mother and daughter renovation team of Karen E. Laine and Hawk for six seasons and 80 episodes. The new series will find Hawk taking on the biggest renovation project of her career. The six-episode series arrives in September.

HGTV revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

Good Bones renovation dynamo Mina Starsiak Hawk will take on the biggest, riskiest renovation challenge of her career in her own spin-off series, Good Bones: Risky Business. Premiering Tuesday, September 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and discovery+, the six-episode series will feature Mina boldly going solo to purchase the historic Sanders House in the Indianapolis neighborhood of Fountain Square. More than a century old, the 7,000 square-foot property—which includes the main home and a carriage house—will be the largest project Mina has ever tackled in terms of size and budget and will require precise restoration to return it to its former glory. “I’ve been renovating homes for more than a decade, taking on some of the nastiest houses you can imagine,” said Mina. “Now I’m taking on my dream project, turning a massive Victorian-style property into a bed and breakfast/event space, but it could easily become a nightmare. It’s a huge risk, but I love a challenge!” In the premiere episode, Mina will strategize how to manage the pricey renovation without breaking the budget and then will roll up her sleeves to get things started. Throughout the series, she must adjust to working with a whole new team, deal with an array of unexpected costs and power through the inevitable challenges that come with updating very old construction. Above all, Mina will fearlessly put every ounce of her home reno expertise on the line in hopes of making each big risk pay off with big rewards. “I’m so excited that viewers are going to be able to join me on this adventure,” added Mina.

